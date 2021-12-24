The Trail Blazers announced Thursday that McCollum's right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax at the beginning of December.

McCollum suffered a collapsed lung during a Dec. 4th contest against the Celtics and has been sidelined since. The star guard has continued to make great strides in his recovery and has now advanced to non-contact drills, increased conditioning and shooting drills. The Trail Blazers press release stated that McCollum will continue with this regime and be re-evaluated next week. Tony Snell, Nassir Little and Ben McLemore are all expected to continue having larger roles during the duration of McCollum's absence.