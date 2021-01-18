McCollum (foot) will be re-evaluated in a week, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
McCollum will miss his first game Monday night against San Antonio, and he'll be set for at least three additional absences as the Blazers enter a four-game Week 5. Rodney Hood will get the starting nod Monday, while Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons could also pick up increased minutes in McCollum's absence.
