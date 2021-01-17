McCollum won't return to Saturday's game against the Hawks with a left foot sprain.

The 29-year-old appeared to suffer the injury during the first quarter, but he still played the rest of the half and had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one assist and one block in 19 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, McCollum is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the issue.