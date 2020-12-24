McCollum finished Wednesday's loss to Utah with 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists.

On an off-night for teammate Damian Lillard (nine points), McCollum attempted to pick up the slack but struggled with his shot himself, making only 7-of-19 attempts from the field. That was good enough to lead the Blazers in scoring but not enough to guide Portland to a win. There should be better nights ahead for both players, with McCollum expected to serve more of a complementary role to Lillard most nights.