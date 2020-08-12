McCollum has been playing through a fracture in his lower back, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The injury was not revealed until after Tuesday night's thrilling win over the Mavericks, but McCollum has reportedly been dealing with the fracture -- a vertebral transverse process fracture -- since Thursday. The guard struggled from the floor Tuesday night, hitting only 2-of-14 field goal attempts, but he knocked down a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter to put the Blazers ahead by three with 3.9 seconds remaining.
