McCollum tallied 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in a 118-103 win over Detroit on Saturday.

McCollum trailed only Damian Lillard for top honors among Portland scorers in the victory, and he finished with at least 20 points for the seventh time in his past nine games. The veteran guard is averaging a career-best 23.7 points and 4.7 assists on the season while ranking fourth in the NBA with 4.0 three-pointers per contest.