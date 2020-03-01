Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Posts 35 points during loss

McCollum collected 35 points (14-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Hawks.

With Damian Lillard (groin) sidelined over the past five games, McCollum has averaged 31.8 points, 9.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 39.0 minutes, but the Trail Blazers have only managed to post a 1-4 record over this stretch. Saturday's effort marked McCollum's ninth 30-point performance of the season.