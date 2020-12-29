McCollum scored 20 points (7-22 FG, 3-11 3 PT, 3-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, a block and two turnovers in 37 minutes of Monday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

It was an off night shooting for McCollum, but he saw a lot of volume en route to a 20 point effort. The guard continues his strong start to the season, taking a back seat to Dame Lillard in scoring, but his 11 assists were the team-high in the victory.