McCollum tallied 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies.

McCollum led Portland in assists in the contest while also making solid contributions as a scorer and rebounder. He drained multiple three-pointers for the 13th straight game and continues to thrive in his role as the Trail Blazers' second option on offense. The veteran guard is averaging a career-high 23.2 points and 4.8 dimes on the season along with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He ranks fourth in the league with 3.7 three-pointers per contest.