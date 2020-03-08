Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Produces 19 points in loss

McCollum generated 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 123-11 loss to the Kings.

It wasn't the best shooting night for McCollum, but contributions from the charity stripe and a healthy supply of assists gave the shooting guard a decent total. At the moment, McCollum is still outperforming Damian Lillard as he gets back in the groove after a lengthy absence.