McCollum posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 win over the Timberwolves.

McCollum is poised to have a career year, as he's currently outpacing season averages in points (26.8) and assists (5-3) over the first three weeks, He's also drilling a deadly 43.2 percent of his three-pointers. The backcourt duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard remains one of the most dependable backcourt tandems in the league.