McCollum provided 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Monday's 128-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Coach Terry Stotts will need to make some adjustments after the Game 2 loss, and a lot of it will center around how McCollum is utilized. The Nuggets found a solution for Lillard with Aaron Gordon, but Gordon won't pose a problem in off-the-ball sets where Lillard plays more of a catch-and-shoot game. This will likely result in McCollum directing the offense with a little more frequency, which should positively affect his assist totals.