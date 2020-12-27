McCollum posted 44 points (17-30 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in an overtime win over the Rockets on Saturday.

McCollum and James Harden went head-to-head in a tight game down the stretch, with McCollum and the Blazers ultimately prevailing on a three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime. The clutch shot was McCollum's ninth trey of the contest, setting a career high. Remarkably, the shooting guard did not turn the ball over a single time in his 44 minutes and converted an ultra-efficient 56.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. McCollum has led Portland in scoring in both of their games so far this season, combining for 67 total points and 12 three-pointers.