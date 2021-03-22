McCollum scored 13 points (6-15 FG. 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 24 minutes in a blowout loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The talented guard struggled with his shot in the loss, though he wasn't alone -- McCollum, Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony combined to go 0-for-16 from three-point range. Still, McCollum's recent struggles are a concern as he has shot only 35.4 percent from the field and averaged a modest 16.5 points over four contests since returning from a 25-game game absence between mid-January and mid-March.