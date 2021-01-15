McCollum posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 loss to the Pacers.

McCollum was on a torrid streak of production coming into tonight's game, but Indiana's defense stopped it in its tracks. McCollum managed to still four threes despite the loss and was arguably the most productive member on the squad. No Portland player recorded a positive plus-minus in the game, but McCollum's -7 was among the team's best.