McCollum posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 loss to the Pacers.
McCollum was on a torrid streak of production coming into tonight's game, but Indiana's defense stopped it in its tracks. McCollum managed to still four threes despite the loss and was arguably the most productive member on the squad. No Portland player recorded a positive plus-minus in the game, but McCollum's -7 was among the team's best.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Keeps sizzling run alive•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores 30 points again•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Torches Kings for 37 points•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Provides 20 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Game-high 26 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores 28 in loss•