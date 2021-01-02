McCollum scored 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound over 34 minutes in Friday's 123-98 win over the Warriors.

McCollum has now topped 20 points in each of the first five games of the season, and his 28 points Friday ranked second on the team. He was effective on both ends of the floor, racking up three steals against Golden State en route to a comfortable win. McCollum is now averaging 28.0 points and 5.8 assists over 35.4 minutes per game to begin the year.