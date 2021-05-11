McCollum recorded 28 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 140-129 win over the Rockets.

As Portland sails toward the playoffs, McCollum has consistently been an inexpensive way to get involved with the Trail Blazers' standout production in daily fantasy contests, but his last two games have caused his salaries across DFS platforms to spike. His combined average against the Rockets and Spurs over the past two games comes out to 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds.