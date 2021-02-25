McCollum (foot) is traveling with the Trail Blazers on their current three-game road trip, but he doesn't appear to be close to a return, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports. "He's not doing much," coach Terry Stotts said. "Whatever you've seen him do on social media is about all that he is doing. The rehab is going well, they are pleased with the way the foot is healing, but there is really not much more to it than that. I mean, he's not running, stationary shooting. He needs to let [the injury] run its course."

McCollum will be re-evaluated Tuesday by team doctors, but he won't be ready to play before the Trail Blazers wrap up their first-half schedule Thursday versus the Kings. Based on Stotts' comments, McCollum would seem likely to miss additional time after the All-Star break as well, but the upcoming re-evaluation should prove more telling with regard to the target date for his return. McCollum has already missed the Blazers' last 18 games with a broken left foot.