McCollum registered 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-88 Game 2 loss against the Lakers.

McCollum entered this game on the heels of three straight performances with at least 20 points, but he couldn't push that streak to a fourth game since he struggled with his shot all game long. McCollum is averaging 20.4 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting since the league resumed July 30, and he will need to produce that level of offense if the Blazers want to have a shot at pulling the upset in Game 3 on Saturday, especially if Damian Lillard is not at full strength due to his finger injury.