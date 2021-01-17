McCollum (foot) won't play Monday against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
McCollum was diagnosed with a left foot sprain after leaving Saturday's game against Atlanta, and he'll be unable to suit up for Monday's contest. Gary Trent should see an increased role for the Trail Blazers in his absence, and it's not yet clear when McCollum could return to the court.
