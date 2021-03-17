McCollum recorded 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 win over the Pelicans.

After a 25-game absence due to a broken foot, McCollum returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and had a solid game, though it was a bit soured by four turnovers. Still, the important thing for the Trail Blazers and McCollum is that he's back on the court and was able to play 26 minutes in his first game back. Look for his workload to be increased gradually. The off-guard is in the midst of a career-best season. Prior to suffering the injury, he averaged 27.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.2 minutes. He also hit 4.9 threes per game at 43.4 percent and committed just 1.1 turnovers.