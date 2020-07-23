McCollum posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3PT) in Thursday's scrimmage against the Pacers.

McCollum hit four of his seven attempts from two-point range, but he struggled from beyond the arc, as did backcourt mate Damian Lillard (1-5 3PT). Like the other Portland starters, McCollum was limited to 20 minutes of action.