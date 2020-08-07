McCollum registered 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's win over the Nuggets.
McCollum contributed to the win, but the star shooting guard struggled from the field and couldn't find his rhythm throughout the entire contest. This was his lowest-scoring performance since the restart of the league, but McCollum should continue to retain strong value across all formats due to his defined role as Portland's second-best scoring threat behind Damian Lillard.
