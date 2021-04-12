McCollum had 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

McCollum posted his lowest-scoring output since March 26, when he finished with 16 points in a loss against the Nets, but he's managed to clear the 15-point plateau in 11 straight appearances even when his shot has abandoned him from time to time. During that 11-game stretch, McCollum is averaging 22.2 points while shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range. He remains a reliable scoring threat, especially considering that Damian Lillard is going through a rough patch of late.