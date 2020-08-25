McCollum finished Monday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers with 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3PT, 6-8 FT) and five rebounds.

It was a difficult night for the Blazers' offense, with both McCollum and Damian Lillard (knee) combining to hit just 8-of-22 field goal attempts. McCollum also tacked on two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes.