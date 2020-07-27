McCollum had 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) and five assists in Sunday's scrimmage against Toronto.

With Damian Lillard (foot) out of action, McCollum took the reins at point guard and was the focal point of the Blazers' offense. He hit three of his four attempts from deep and added a pair of steals on the defensive end in 24 minutes.