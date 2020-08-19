McCollum posted 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs,

The duo of McCollum and Damian Lillard looked unstoppable once again against the Lakers, who were clear favorites in Game 1. The odds didn't seem to bother McCollum, who put up another excellent stat line despite playing through back pain that plagued him in the bubble. If Portland's backcourt can sustain this run of superior games, the Lakers are in trouble. Despite heroic games from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the depleted Lakers have no remedy for the one-two punch of McCollum and Lillard, who are playing as men possessed.