McCollum delivered 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nuggets.

McCollum has been remarkably consistent during the current series against the Nuggets, scoring between 21 and 22 points in each of those games. While he's not expected to take over the primary scoring role over Damian Lillard, McCollum has managed to stay a reliable scoring threat and is averaging 21.3 points while shooting 47.9 percent from the field in the first four games against Denver.