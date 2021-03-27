McCollum registered 22 points (8-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

McCollum couldn't repeat Thursday's performance of 35 points (14-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT) against the Heat and struggled to find his shot this time around. Still, he was nonetheless a key cog on offense with Damian Lillard (knee) sidelined and ended as the team's highest-scoring player alongside Norman Powell. McCollum has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games and is trending in the right direction after missing nearly two months due to a foot injury that caused him to miss 25 games in a row.