McCollum posted 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in Sunday night's win over Toronto.

McCollum struggled from three on an up-and-down night for the Blazers as a team, but he combined with Damian Lillard to put up 55 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. McCollum has now topped 20 points in three straight games after scoring 16 points or fewer in four of his first five games back from injury.