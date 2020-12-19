McCollum recorded 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two assists and one rebound during Friday's 129-96 preseason defeat versus Denver.

McCollum took over scoring duties with Damian Lillard sitting out. He had a rough first quarter, missing seven consecutive shots before it ended. McCollum regrouped by shooting 6-of-10 over the next two quarters, but his effort proved ineffective against a Nuggets team that outscored Portland in both halves. He will end this preseason with an average of 14.7 points and a 45.9 shooting percentage across three games.