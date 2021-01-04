McCollum finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FG), nine boards, five assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of a 137-122 loss to Golden State on Sunday.

McCollum turned in his second straight 28-point outing despite an off night shooting from deep. It may have been his worst three-point shooting game of the young season, but he did record his best rebounding game, falling one board short of his second double-double. He'll face the Bulls on Tuesday.