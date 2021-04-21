McCollum recorded 28 points (11-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

McCollum continues to step up in the absence of Damian Lillard (hamstring), who has missed the past three games. During this stretch, McCollum has totaled 79 points and 17 assists. He's also impressively committed just five turnovers across the past three games.