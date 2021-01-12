McCollum recorded 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 112-111 win Monday versus Toronto.

McCollum scored 30 points in each of his past two games. He led the Trail Blazers both times and continues to indicate something different about him this season. McCollum is currently averaging 28.1 PPG, two points more than franchise player Damian Lillard (26.1). The latter always led in that category across their previous seven seasons as teammates.