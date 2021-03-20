McCollum recorded 32 points (11-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes Friday in a 125-119 win versus Dallas.

Though limited to under 30 minutes of playing time, McCollum logged the Trail Blazers' team best in scoring. It was a redeeming tally after he scored an underwhelming 21 points across his first two games post-foot injury. He may remain limited during Portland's next few matchups but should return to receiving normal starting time soon. McCollum is averaging 27.7 points this season across games with at least 34 minutes.