McCollum accumulated 33 points (14-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 46 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime win against the Grizzlies.

McCollum was very arguably the best player on the floor in this one, producing an efficient scoring performance while making several extremely tough shots. His ability to get a bucket at any time and from anywhere is incredibly valuable for a Trail Blazers team hoping to sneak into the playoffs. McCollum was also impressive as a distributor and amassed a game high minute total.