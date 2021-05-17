McCollum tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 win over the Nuggets.

The 29-year-old finished the regular season strong with six 20-plus point performances in a row, a span in which he averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. McCollum averaged career highs in points (23.1), assists (4.7) and three-pointers (3.6) through 47 games in his eighth NBA season. He'll look to parlay his late-season success into the playoffs for the sixth-seeded Blazers.