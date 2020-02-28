Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores game-high 28 points
McCollum had 28 points (11-27 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to the Pacers.
McCollum was unable to keep his run of double-doubles going Thursday but still managed a game-high 28 points. The continued absence of Damian Lillard (groin) is feeding McCollum's success right now, as he is putting up top-40 numbers over the past two weeks. An interesting side note is that during the two week period, he is shooting just 71 percent from the free-throw line. This is well below anything he has done for his career and an improvement certainly seems inevitable.
