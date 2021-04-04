McCollum notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

McCollum took advantage of a strong shooting performance to lead the Blazers in scoring -- he was one of six Portland players that scored in double digits, but the 28-year-old guard was the only one who reached the 20-point mark. McCollum is trending in the right direction and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six starts.