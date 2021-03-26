McCollum notched 35 points (14-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, a rebound and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the Heat.

McCollum was nearly unstoppable Thursday, as he was scoring the rock left and right while carrying Portland offensively when Miami was playing at their best. This was a bounce-back performance from McCollum, as he had scored 16 or fewer points in four of his previous five contests since returning from a lengthy injury and was also struggling from the field in that span. He had made just 33 percent of his shots and 37.2 percent of his treys in his previous five games before Thursday's contest, but this performance should boost both his numbers and his confidence going forward.