McCollum scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with seven assists, five rebounds and one block in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

McCollum had another strong offensive performance, recording 20-plus points for the sixth time in his last seven games. Over that span, the guard has averaged 22.6 points (on 53.0 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting from three), 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 triples per game.