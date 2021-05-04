McCollum scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with seven assists, five rebounds and one block in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.
McCollum had another strong offensive performance, recording 20-plus points for the sixth time in his last seven games. Over that span, the guard has averaged 22.6 points (on 53.0 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting from three), 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 triples per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Drops 33 in win over Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Leads way in win over Grizz•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Efficient performance in win•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Drops 27 in losing effort•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Posts well-rounded effort in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores 28 points vs. Clippers•