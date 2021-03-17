McCollum (foot), who is on a minutes limit, will start in his return Tuesday against the Pelicans.

Following a 25-game absence, McCollum will be put right back in the starting five. However, he's on an undisclosed minutes limit. Once McCollum is back up to his usual workload, Gary Trent, Rodney Hood and Anfernee Simons are candidates to see their roles reduced.

