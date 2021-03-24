McCollum finished with 16 points (5-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

Aside from a 32-point effort March 19 against Dallas, McCollum has struggled to find his rhythm since returning from a long layoff, scoring 16 points or less in four of five contests. He had been averaging 26.7 points per game prior to going down with a foot sprain in mid-January, so the star guard figures to get back on track before long.