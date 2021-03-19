McCollum had 11 points (3-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in Thursday's win over New Orleans.

Playing in his second game since returning from an extended injury absence, McCollum again struggled from the field, posting easily his least-efficient shooting night of the season. All three of his makes came from three-point range, as he went a ghastly 0-of-10 from inside the arc in 21 minutes of action.