McCollum went for 28 points (12-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 Game 3 loss against the Lakers.

McCollum struggled from the field in the first two games of the series, but he delivered an improved effort in Game 4. He has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games dating back to the seeding round.