McCollum recorded 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Saturday was one of McCollum's better performances of the season. He led the team with an efficient 29 points and handed the ball over twice compared to eight assists. It was his third performance of the season with at least 29 points and eight dimes, and he had no such games last season.