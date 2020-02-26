Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Third straight double-double
McCollum accumulated 28 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.
Tuesday's effort marked the first time in McCollum's career that he's gone for three straight double-doubles. With Damian Lillard (groin) sidelined, it's been necessary for McCollum's responsibilities to skyrocket, and he has a 35.0 percent usage rate across the past three contests.
