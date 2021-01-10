McCollum totaled 37 points (13-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a Saturday's win over Sacramento.

McCollum did much of his damage in the third quarter, scoring 16 of the team's 22 points over one dominant stretch. He connected on six three-pointers for the second time in three games en route to his second-highest scoring total of the campaign. McCollum is on pace for a career-high 27.9 points per game through nine contests this season.