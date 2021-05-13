McCollum added 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Wednesday's 105-98 win over Utah.

It was the mid-range game for McCollum on Wednesday, as the sharpshooter drained 10-of-16 from inside the arc en route to his third straight with at least 26 points. Since posting just 10 points against the Cavaliers back on May 5, the former Lehigh standout is averaging 25.5 points across his past four outings.