McCollum (foot) will be on an undisclosed minutes limit Tuesday against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

As expected, following a 25-game layoff due to a broken foot, McCollum will see fewer minutes than usual in his first game back. It's not clear exactly how much run he'll get, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if it's below 25 minutes.